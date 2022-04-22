The 2023 BMW 7-Series broke cover, we learned key details about the upcoming Kia EV9, and Jeep's boss talked next-gen Trackhawk and performance Jeep Grand Cherokee with us. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2023 BMW 7-Series made its virtual debut with turbo-6, twin-turbo V-8, and all-electric powertrain options. The controversial exterior features BMW's new split headlight design with a massive grille and slab sides. Inside, the flagship sedan has a wall of screens on the dashboard and an available 31-inch 8K touchscreen entertainment display for the rear-seat passengers. It will arrive later this year.

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV was spotted undergoing testing in prototype form on the test track at GM's proving grounds. Wearing what appeared to be production body panels, the body has curves and a blunt front end with a hint of Camaro design. We can't make out the overall look, though, because the prototype lacked production lighting elements and body trim. The Blazer EV is set to receive an SS model.

Kia's executive team told MA the EV9 will go on sale in the second half of 2023. When it arrives. the electric crossover SUV will feature three rows of seats and an exterior design similar to that of the concept, which debuted in November at the 2021 Los Angeles auto show. Pricing will start from around $50,000.

Ram CEO Mike Koval, Jr. told MA the TRX pickup truck will live on in its current form past the death of the Dodge Hellcats in 2023. The executive wouldn't define "current form" or confirm that the TRX's supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 will remain under the truck's hood. Koval also said a turbo-4 is not in the product plan for the Ram 1500, even in the range-extended gas model set to arrive along with the electric pickup in 2024.

Head of Jeep brand Jim Morrison told MA that future performance variants of the Grand Cherokee will not have V-8 engines under their hoods. Electrification will supplement smaller displacement engines with lower cylinder counts. Morrison also said it's yet to be determined if the Trackhawk nameplate will return, though he mentioned another possible name: Electrichawk.