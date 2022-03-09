The electric 2024 Chevrolet Blazer crossover SUV arriving in 2023 is getting an SS performance variant.

Chevy confirmed the electric Blazer SS Wednesday, releasing a teaser image and a short video. The automaker said a full reveal will come later this year, ahead of a spring 2023 launch. Chevrolet spokesperson Kellie Van Maele told Motor Authority the electric Blazer SS will be a 2024 model.

Plans for an electric Blazer were confirmed in January during General Motors CEO Mary Barra's Consumer Electronics Show keynote address, where GM also announced a Chevy Equinox EV. The crossover SUVs are just two of 20 electric models GM has said it will launch in North America by 2023.

While GM showed some renderings of the Equinox EV at CES, it hasn't shown any complete images of the Blazer EV yet. The Blazer will likely use the same Ultium battery system as the Equinox EV and other upcoming GM EVs including the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV pickup truck also announced at CES.

Short for "Super Sport," the SS badge adorned some of Chevy's most iconic muscle cars during the 1960s. It's been reused a handful of times since since, including during an early 2000s revival that spawned a whole lineup of SS models (Malibu Maxx SS, anyone?), but has largely been shelved up to now, aside from use on the current Camaro SS.

This will be the first time the Blazer has worn SS badging, but the Blazer EV won't be the first SS-badged SUV. Chevy launched a Trailblazer SS for the 2006 model year. Not to be confused with the current subcompact Trailblazer, this mid-size SUV packed a 6.0-liter V-8 producing about 390 hp.

We'll have to wait for the power and range statistics of the electric Blazer SS until next spring, but given the power potential of electric powertrains, the Blazer SS could live up to its name.