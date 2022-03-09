Mazda has launched a new crossover SUV dubbed the CX-60. It's the first in a range of premium vehicles based on a newly developed rear-wheel-drive platform, but we won't see it in the U.S. Instead, we'll get a slightly larger version dubbed the CX-70.

General Motors plans to establish a fully owned division in China to import into the country some of its halo vehicles. It's a similar model to what GM has in parts of Europe and has just launched in Australia following the demise of Holden.

Mercedes-Benz is out testing a redesigned GLC-Class and the popular crossover SUV looks to be growing in size for its next generation. New proportions should also result in a sleeker, sportier look compared to the current model.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Mazda CX-60 is first of Japanese firm's premium range

GM to offer halo vehicles in China via new premium division

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class spy shots and video: Popular crossover coming in for redesign

What's New for 2022: Genesis

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG E 53 spy shots: Redesigned sport sedan spotted

More EVs likely means less pollution from utilities, not more: Here's why

Jaguar's 1,005-hp Vision Gran Turismo concept spawns roadster

2022 Cadillac XT4 review

Ginetta launches one-make race series in US

Research suggests solid-state EV battery cells aren't always safer than conventional lithium-ion