Alfa Romeo might change its mind about bringing its EV to the U.S.

The Alfa Romeo Junior was originally named Milano, but was changed due to an Italian

The Junior might not be sold in every state if it comes to the U.S.

The Alfa Romeo Junior electric crossover could reach the U.S. in a reverse of the automaker's original plan, reports Automotive News Europe.

The Junior was unveiled in April as the Milano, although Alfa Romeo quickly changed the name because of an Italian law that forbids the use of the name of an Italian city for products manufactured in another country—in this case Poland.

At the time, Alfa Romeo said there were no plans to bring the crossover to the U.S., but the automaker now plans to show it to dealers here to gauge interest, head of product Daniele Tiago Guzzafame told Automotive News Europe, adding that the automaker is looking at sales in California and Florida, as well as other states that follow California's emissions rules. So the Junior may not be sold in all 50 states if it reaches the U.S.

2025 Alfa Romeo Junior

The Junior will be sold in Europe with mild-hybrid and all-electric powertrains, making the crossover Alfa Romeo's first EV. According to Automotive News Europe, the version being considered for the U.S. is the Junior Veloce, a 281-hp all-electric model capable of 0-62 mph in 5.9 seconds and a top speed above 124 mph. The Veloce hasn't been officially rated yet, but Alfa Romeo is reportedly expecting 205 miles of WLTP range from its 54-kwh battery pack, shared with other electric Junior models.

The Junior shares Stellantis' eCMP2 architecture with the Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600—two models not planned for the U.S. At 164 inches long, it's roughly 14 inches shorter than the Alfa Romeo Tonale, the plug-in hybrid compact crossover that is currently the automaker's smallest model in the U.S. The small size likely contributed to Alfa Romeo's initial decision not to bring the Junior here.

2025 Alfa Romeo Junior

Alfa Romeo currently lists the Junior Veloce at $52,000 in Italy with shipping and a 22% sales tax, which would equate to a U.S. price of $42,000, according to Automotive News Europe. Actual U.S. pricing could vary, but the industry trade journal notes that the Junior would be subject to lower tariffs than the electric 2025 Mini Cooper and Volvo EX30—two other premium small EVs that are manufactured in China. They face a 102.5% tariff compared to 2.5% for the Poland-built Junior.

Even if the Junior doesn't make it to the U.S., we'll likely see Alfa Romeo EVs here in the near future. The automaker intends to offer an electric option on every vehicle it launches this decade, including a redesigned Stelvio in 2025 and a redesigned Giulia in 2026. A midsize SUV is also expected to debut in 2027 as the final addition to Alfa Romeo's core lineup.