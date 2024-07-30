A new Precision Package increases cornering speeds for the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

The package arrives in early 2025

Cadillac hasn't said how much it will cost

Cadillac's CT5-V Blackwing comes with plenty of performance straight out of the box, but the brand has a new upgrade package that will be ideal for anyone looking to extract more performance at the track or autocross-style events.

Announced on Tuesday, Cadillac's new Precision Package for the CT5-V Blackwing is designed to increase corner speeds on the track without reducing overall comfort when driving on the road.

It does this via increased spring rates, a larger front stabilizer bar, changes to the suspension bushings, and new front suspension knuckles and rear suspension toe links that allow for toe and camber more suited for track use.

Other changes include recalibration of the magnetic dampers, steering, electronic limited-slip differential, and more. The package also includes carbon-ceramic brake rotors.

Cadillac said the Precision Package will be available in early 2025 and that pricing will be announced closer to that date.

The CT5-V Blackwing was updated for the 2025 model year along with the rest of the CT5 range. There's revised styling on the outside and a new dash inside sporting a single 33-inch display comprising both a digital gauge cluster and infotainment system. The car's signature supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 remains under the hood, pumping out 668 hp and driving the rear wheels either via a 6-speed manual or 10-speed automatic.

A special CT5-V Blackwing Le Monstre Special Edition is also available for 2025. The car is limited to 101 examples and celebrates one of two Cadillacs entered in the 1950 24 Hours of Le Mans by American sportsman Briggs Cunningham. It was the first time a Cadillac competed in the French endurance classic.