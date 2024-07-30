BMW is set to unveil the new M5 Touring next month during 2024 Monterey Car Week.

The debut will take place on Aug. 15 in Pebble Beach, and BMW has already confirmed sales of the super wagon are planned for the U.S.

The new M5 sedan made its debut in June and is due to start deliveries late this year. It arrives as a 2025 model and has been priced from $120,675 in the U.S., including a $1,175 destination charge.

The M5 Touring will also arrive as a 2025 model, albeit with deliveries only starting next spring. BMW hasn't said how much the M5 Touring will cost, but a premium to the sedan is likely.

2025 BMW M5

The new M5 Touring will be the third M5 wagon after the E34 M5 Touring of the late 1980s/early '90s and E60 M5 Touring of the '00s, and it will be the first to be sold in the U.S.

The powertrain will be shared with the sedan. It's a plug-in hybrid setup similar to the one in BMW's XM SUV, and consists of a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 paired with an electric motor integrated with the transmission. Peak power is 717 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 190 mph for the sedan.

When it arrives, there won't be much in the way of direct competition for the new M5 Touring. Mercedes-Benz AMG no longer offers an E 63 Wagon and Audi's current RS 6 Avant is also on its way out. However, a successor to the RS 6 Avant, likely badged as the RS 7 Avant, is in the works.

BMW also offers an M3 Touring. It debuted in 2022 with 503 hp and has been ruled out for U.S. sale.