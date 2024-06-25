The 2025 BMW M5 marks the seventh-generation of the nameplate

The M5 shifts to a plug-in hybrid powertrain with 717 hp

When the 2025 BMW M5 goes on sale, it'll cost $120,675

BMW introduced a new generation of the 5-Series for the 2024 model year, and on Tuesday the automaker revealed the fire-breathing M5 variant.

The new 2025 BMW M5 represents the seventh generation of the lineage, and the first to feature electrification, specifically a plug-in hybrid system that pairs BMW's familiar twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 with a single electric motor integrated with the standard 8-speed automatic transmission. The setup is similar to what BMW uses for the XM SUV.

Peak power in the M5 is 717 hp, which is a healthy jump over the outgoing M5's power that topped out at 627 hp in the CS model. There is a weight penalty for the hybrid tech, though. The curb weight measures a hefty 5,390 pounds, or roughly a thousand pounds heavier than the outgoing M5. Some efforts were made to save weight, like using plastic for the engine's oil sump, BMW said.

The performance is still nothing to sneeze at. BMW quotes a 0-60 mph time of 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph as standard, and 190 mph with an available M Driver's Package.

The V-8 in the M5 delivers 577 hp on its own while the electric motor has its own 194-hp rating. The battery is a small lithium-ion unit with a usable capacity of 14.8 kwh. Depending on the setting, the electronics can be used to boost performance or efficiency, and on electric power alone, BMW estimates the M5 will deliver a 25-mile range.

For the chassis, BMW installs adaptive dampers as standard. The suspension consists of double wishbones up front and a multi-link setup at the rear, both of which are unique to the M5. BMW uses 20-inch wheels at the front and 21-inch wheels at the rear, and inside are 6-piston fixed brake calipers at the front and single-piston floating calipers at the rear. The rotors measure a huge 16.1 inches at the front and 15.7 inches at the rear.

Also helping get power to the ground is the all-wheel-drive system. BMW said the system is lighter and more efficient than what's found in the outgoing M5. It's still a rear-biased setup, and this rear bias can be dialed even further by selecting a 4WD Sport mode. For lovers of rear-driving dynamics, a rear-wheel-drive mode can also be selected, albeit only with the stability control switched off.

The standard 5-Series is a big car for the midsize segment, and this means the M5 is also bigger than in the past. It measures 200.6 inches long, with a generous wheelbase of 118.3 inches. The M5 won't be mistaken for a regular 5-Series, though. Large intakes in the front help feed cool air to multiple radiators, while at the rear BMW has fitted a sports exhaust system with the signature quad-tip design. As an option, the grille can be fitted with an illumination kit.

The interior features multiple elements that are unique to the M5, like the graphics in the digital gauge cluster, infotainment system, and head-up display, as well as the ambient lighting package and the various trim options. Many of the 5-Series' premium options are also fitted as standard in the M5, like a Bowers & Wilkins audio system with 18 speakers.

A new feature available to the driver is a Boost Control function. Rather than control the boost pressure produced by the turbochargers, this delivers a burst of performance. When traveling at speeds between 20 and 90 mph, pulling on the left shifter paddle for more than a second will dial all of the powertrain and chassis systems to their maximum settings, and the burst will be unleashed when the driver pushes down hard on the accelerator.

The new M5 will make its formal debut next month at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the U.K. It will start sales in the fourth quarter of the year.

BMW has confirmed a starting price of $120,675, including a $1,175 destination charge. An M5 Touring wagon is also planned and was confirmed by BMW in April for a U.S. launch.