The Bentley Continental GT Speed and Continental GTC Speed Convertible get refreshed

Bentley drops the outgoing W-12 engine in favor of a V-8 plug-in hybrid for the flagship variants

Bentley hasn't said when the updated Continental GT lineup will arrive in the U.S.

Bentley embarked on a new era Tuesday with the reveal of updated versions of the Continental GT Speed and Continental GTC Speed convertible.

The refreshed flagships of the Continental GT range are the first variants to receive Bentley's new V-8 plug-in hybrid powertrain, which replaces the automaker's venerable twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W-12.

The W-12 was first used in the original Continental GT more than two decades ago, and ceases production this summer. Bentley launched the coach-built Batur and Batur Convertible models to celebrate the engine's run.

Its replacement, known as the Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain, delivers 771 hp in the Continental GT Speed, which is 31 hp more than the W-12 made in its most potent specification. The hybrid setup consists of a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 paired with a single electric motor. The electric motor is integrated with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that directs the drive torque to all four wheels via an all-wheel-drive system with an electronic limited-slip differential.

Bentley Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain

The V-8 delivers 592 hp on its own while the electric motor has a 187-hp rating. A 25.9-kwh battery mounted behind the rear axle (for improved weight distribution) makes a small electric range possible. Bentley quotes 50 miles on the WLTP test cycle used overseas, though a lower figure would result using the stricter EPA cycle.

Performance quotes for the coupe include a 0-60 mph time of 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 208 mph. The convertible needs 3.2 seconds to reach 60 mph and has a top speed capped at 177 mph.

To enhance the ride and handling, Bentley installs an electronic anti-roll system, rear-wheel steering, and a suspension with new dual chamber air springs and dual-valve dampers. The dampers enable adjustment of both rebound and compression, resulting in a wider bandwidth between comfort and handling control.

Stopping power comes from a brake system with 10-piston calipers up front and 4-piston calipers at the rear. Iron rotors are standard but buyers can opt for carbon-silicon-carbide rotors measuring up to 17.3 inches in diameter.

New Bentley Continental GT Speed New Bentley Continental GT Speed New Bentley Continental GT Speed

Changes to the exterior styling complement the new mechanical bits. New single-element matrix LED headlights similar to those used on the Bacalar coach-built speedster replace the outgoing model's dual-element lights. The oval taillights have also been made longer and slimmer and feature new jewel-like detailing, and a ducktail-like spoiler on the trunk lid negates the need for an extendable spoiler, Bentley said.

Inside, Bentley has left the impressive design of the outgoing model's cabin relatively untouched. Instead, the automaker has refined details like introducing new precision quilt patterns for the trim on the seats and doors, including fading perforations and three-dimensional surfaces.

Dark chrome can also be ordered instead of the usual brightwork, and buyers can also opt for so-called wellness seats that help with posture and temperature to reduce fatigue levels on long trips. Bentley's unique rotating display is still present, with the driver able to switch between a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a trio of dials, or an unbroken dash panel at the switch of a button.

Availability and pricing for the updated Continental GT Speed and Continental GTC Speed convertible in the U.S. will be announced at a later date. Bentley has yet to reveal details on additional planned variants in the updated Continental GT range.