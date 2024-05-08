Bentley on Wednesday revealed a new V-8 plug-in hybrid powertrain that takes over the performance mantle from the automaker's venerable W-12, production of which ceases this summer.

Referred to as the Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain, the hybrid setup will deliver more than the 740-hp peak power rating that the 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W-12 engine makes in its final application, the Batur and recently revealed Batur Convertible.

Bentley also said the powertrain includes a battery capable of delivering 50 miles of electric range, though that figure is measured on the WLTP cycle used overseas and will likely be lower when measured using the stricter EPA cycle.

The automaker hasn't said where the powertrain will first show up, but a likely place is in the updated Continental GT and Continental GT Convertible, prototypes for which are currently out testing.

Bentley Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain

More details on the powertrain will be announced in the coming weeks, Bentley said.

Bentley will also phase out its standalone V-8 engine soon, as the automaker plans for every model it sells to be electrified. It's possible the standalone V-8 will be replaced by Bentley's current V-6 plug-in hybrid powertrain already offered in the Bentayga Hybrid and Flying Spur Hybrid. It consists of a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 and an electric motor integrated with the transmission, and is good for a combined 536 hp.

Bentley will eventually move into electric powertrains. The automaker's first EV is currently due in late 2026. It will be a new model line, rather than a version of an existing model line.