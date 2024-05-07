BMW's 4-Series range has undergone a mid-cycle update for the 2025 model year, and as part of the update the high-performance M4 coupe has spawned a CS grade.

Revealed late on Tuesday, the new 2025 M4 CS is set to sail into showrooms later this year with a starting price of $124,675, including a $1,175 destination charge.

The car makes its formal debut on May 10 and will be available to order from the end of the month, BMW has confirmed. It will most likely be a limited edition, just like the M3 CS that was offered for 2024, as well as the previous-generation M4 CS from last decade.

The M4 CS helps bridge the gap between the regular M4 Competition grade and the bonkers M4 CSL that was launched for 2023. It lifts performance by adding more horsepower but also shedding weight.

BMW quotes a 0-60 mph time of 3.2 seconds and a top speed capped at 188 mph. BMW also says the car can also lap Germany's Nürburgring racetrack in time of 7:21.99.

2025 BMW M4 CS

Power comes from BMW M's familiar 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6, tuned here to deliver 543 hp, or the same as the M4 CSL. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel-drive system. The AWD features a rear bias, and a 4WD Sport mode can further intensify this bias. Should the driver want a classic rear-wheel-drive feel, there's also the option to have all of the drive torque sent to the rear wheels only.

For weight reduction, BMW used lightweight carbon-fiber-reinforced-plastic for the hood, roof, front splitter, front intakes, side mirror caps, and rear spoiler. Carbon parts are also used throughout the cabin, including for the standard bucket seats that also feature Merino leather trim. A titanium muffler rounds out the list of weight-saving mods that all up add to around 45 pounds compared to the M4 Competition.

2025 BMW M4 CS

The chassis is also tweaked with the addition of a front strut brace, uprated brakes (carbon-ceramic rotors are available), and forged wheels measuring 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear. The wheels come with performance tires as standard but buyers can fit a track-ready tire as a no-cost option. BMW says there are also unique settings for the wheel camber, anti-roll bars, and adaptive dampers.

Like the rest of the 2025 4-Series range, the M4 CS features updated designs for the internals of the lights at both ends. The daytime running lights also have a yellow shade, instead of the typical white color.

2025 BMW M4 CS

Opening the doors reveals sill plates with an “M4 CS” inscription. Inside the cabin, the digital screens also feature graphics unique to the model, and joining the previously mentioned standard sport bucket seats is a standard sport steering wheel with a flat-bottom design and Alcantara trim. Carbon-fiber-reinforced-plastic is used around the cabin, including for the shifter paddles.

Also fitted as standard is M Drive Professional, a package that includes both the M Drift Analyzer and M Laptimer for recording drives for later evaluation. M Drive Professional also includes M Traction Control, which lets the driver adjust the traction control between 10 settings, and the M Mode drive mode selector, which has Road, Sport, and Track options.