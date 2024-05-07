Since its launch in 2018, the Cullinan SUV has become Rolls-Royce's most popular model. Rolls is now applying some design and tech updates to ensure it stays that way.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II features a refreshed exterior highlighted by tall vertical daytime running lights that frame the headlights and grille, which itself is now illuminated. The front bumper now bends downward as well, blending with the running lights to create a line fully encircling the grille. Other changes include a trim line running along the sides of the Cullinan and a stainless steel piece between the exhaust outlets in the rear bumper.

The Cullinan Series II is also available with 23-inch wheels—a first for the Cullinan—and is available in Black Badge spec from launch. The Black Badge treatment brings darkened exterior trim, an option for carbon fiber interior trim, and a more lively color palette.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II

Inside, the dashboard now incorporates a miniature version of the Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament below the clock, as well as the illuminated front-passenger fascia panel previously seen on the Ghost sedan and Spectre electric coupe. To make this, 7,000 dots are laser-etched onto security glass at different angles to create a perception of depth within the flat dash panel.

For infotainment, the Cullinan switches to the Spirit operating system that debuted on the Spectre. Wifi connectivity and an 18-speaker audio system are included as well, along with an app called Whispers that lets owners send directions to the vehicle's navigation system, remotely lock and unlock the doors, and track the vehicle's location.

The Cullinan Series II also marks the debut of a new interior material Rolls-Royce calls Duality Twill, a fabric made from bamboo sourced from a grove on the Mediterranean Côte d'Azur neighboring Rolls-Royce founder Sir Henry Royce's onetime winter home. A full interior made with this fabric can incorporate up to 2.2 million stitches with 11 miles of thread and takes 20 hours to complete, according to the automaker.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II

Unchanged is the twin-turbocharged 6.7-liter V-12, which drives all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission. This engine makes up to 591 hp and 663 pound-feet of torque in Black Badge models, which also have model-specific throttle and transmission calibration aimed at livelier acceleration.

Expect the Cullinan Series II to start deliveries later this year as a 2025 model. It will be followed by an updated Ghost Series II, which should arrive next year.