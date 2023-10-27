Porsche engineers are out testing prototypes for an updated 911 range, and the latest test vehicle has finally shed the camouflage gear.

Previously we brought you spy shots of prototypes for the updated 911 Turbo, 911 Turbo S, and 911 Carrera Cabriolet. Our latest shots show what looks to be the updated 911 Carrera coupe.

The current 992-generation 911 arrived in 2019 as a 2020 model, initially in Carrera and Turbo guises. This updated 911, known internally as the 992.2, will arrive for the 2025 model year. A debut should happen soon, with a showroom appearance to follow sometime next year.

Tweaks to the styling are mild, as the prototype reveals a new front fascia design sporting larger intakes with vertical flaps that are likely active. There are also new internals for the headlights, and the turn signals are now integrated with the headlights, instead of residing on the front fascia like on the current design.

2025 Porsche 911 Carrera facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Moving to the rear, the taillights have a new design with double bars. We also notice a new rear diffuser design, as well as exhaust tips mounted closer to the center. The movement of the exhaust tips backs rumors that a new engine might be introduced with this update, specifically a bigger, naturally aspirated unit like Porsche's 4.0-liter flat-6 offered in the 718 range, which starts at 394 hp. The current Carrera models come with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-6 whose output starts at 379 hp.

There is some substance to the rumors. Frank-Steffen Walliser, Porsche's chief engineer for the 911, said in a 2020 interview that new emissions regulations planned for Europe around the middle of the decade will see bigger engines return in favor of downsized units. The new rules are apparently aimed at matching lab-tested fuel economy with real-world figures.

We also expect a hybrid option to be added to the Carrera with this update. The updated Turbo should also have a hybrid option.

Interior shots reveal a revised dash design. Porsche is planning to add a bigger infotainment screen and a new gauge cluster that will be fully digital, like in the Taycan. The current design sticks with an analog gauge for the center-mounted tachometer. It seems there won't be a redesign for the dual-clutch automatic's current gear lever that resembles an electric shaver.