Kia is gearing up to launch its first light-duty commercial vehicle, a midsize pickup truck to be called the Tasman.

It's due in 2025, and Kia this week released the first photo. The photo shows the truck with a wrap featuring the artwork of Richard Boyd-Dunlop. The Australian artist is featured in the video below, where he explains the inspiration behind the wrap.

More heavily camouflaged prototypes have been spotted testing, including on U.S. roads. However, it isn't clear whether the Tasman will be sold here. Kia has confirmed the launch of an electric truck in the U.S. sometime before 2027.

The sole powertrain offering, at least at launch, is expected to be a 2.2-liter turbodiesel currently offered in some Kia models sold overseas. The 4-cylinder engine is good for around 200 hp. It will likely be offered with the choice between an automatic or manual transmission in the Tasman. An electric powertrain is expected to be launched at some point.

Markets confirmed by Kia to receive the Tasman include Australia, Korea, and several countries in Africa and West Asia.

The Tasman features a standard crew cab body and a boxy design that fits in well with Kia's Telluride and EV9 midsize SUVs. The truck introduces a new grille design for the brand featuring five vertical bars. The grille is flanked by vertical headlights similar to those on the Telluride. Flared wheel arches and all-terrain tires also suggest some level of off-road capability.

The platform is expected to be a body-on-frame design possibly related to the one in the latest Mohave SUV sold overseas. The six-lug wheels also suggest more ruggedness and off-road capability than your typical Kia. Rumors point to a payload capacity of around 2,200 pounds and a maximum towing rating approaching 8,000 pounds, both of which are similar to the competition.