Aston Martin's DBX has only been around for a couple of years but has already received its first update. For the 2025 model year, the high-performance SUV is being offered exclusively in the range-topping DBX707 grade. It also features a revamped interior borrowing technology from the latest DB12 and Vantage sports cars.

The Porsche Cayenne underwent significant updates for 2024, and for 2025 the GTS grade joins the party. There's new styling inside and out, and under the hood buyers will still find a V-8. The engine is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8, and power has been bumped by 40 hp to a new total of 493 hp.

The supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 found in the Ford F-150 Raptor R can now be ordered in crate form. It costs close to $30,000 and delivers a peak 760 hp, which is 40 hp more than in the Raptor R. But Ford warns potential buyers the engine shouldn't be installed in a road-going vehicle.

Review: Last spin in the Mini Cooper Clubman JCW

Lotus' first F1 race car heads to auction

Disneyland will remake its Autopia around EVs in 2026

Updated 2025 Audi E-Tron GT caught on video

Ford recalls 456,565 Maverick, Bronco Sport for loss of drive power

Verstappen wins incident-packed 2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix

Airless tires look like the future for robotaxis, EVs, and more