Saleen's redesigned 302 based on the seventh-generation Mustang was revealed this week. Like the outgoing generation, buyers can choose from White, Yellow, and Black Label grades, with output levels this time ranging from 510 to 800 hp.

2025 Ford Mustang 60th Anniversary Package

Ford marked the 60th anniversary of the Mustang nameplate this week. Among the celebrations was the reveal of a 60th Anniversary Package designed for the 2025 Mustang's GT Premium grade.

2024 Rezvani RR1

California's Rezvani established a new division catering to fans of modern cars with retro design cues. The new division is called Rezvani Retro, and it presented its first creation this week: a rebodied 911 that channels the Porsche 935 and delivers up to 750 hp.

2024 Aston Martin DB12 Volante

Aston Martin redesigned the DB11 for 2024, rebranding the car a DB12 and exclusively offering it with twin-turbocharged V-8 power. The DB12 Volante convertible is available at launch, and we tested it this week.

New Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Cabriolet

We also hopped behind the wheel of Mercedes-Benz's new CLE-Class Cabriolet. The CLE-Class is a new nameplate that replaces the two-door versions of the C-Class and E-Class, and it's great in either body style.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Another vehicle we tested is the redesigned Toyota Land Cruiser which starts sales this spring for less than $60,000. The latest Land Cruiser is smaller and less powerful than before, but it's also a lot lighter and this has resulted in significant efficiency gains.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N - Emme Hall

The Hyundai N performance division has launched its first electric vehicle in the form of the Ioniq 5 N, and we also tested one this week. The high-performance electric compact crossover benefits from a widened track, a stiffer suspension, and larger wheels and brakes over the stock Ioniq 5. There's also a lot more power.

2025 Morgan Plus Four

And finally, Morgan updated its Plus Four for the first time since 2020's redesign. The latest Plus Four is a crucial model for Morgan, as it will spearhead the brand's return to four-wheel cars in the U.S. market.