Tesla is recalling its Cybertruck to fix accelerator pedals that could stick and cause vehicles to accelerate unintentionally.

In the affected vehicles, a pad attached to the pedal may dislodge and become trapped by interior trim, preventing it from being released once pressed, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). And it's all because of soap.

Soap was used in an "unapproved" manner as a lubricant to aid in attaching the pad to the accelerator pedal during assembly. Residual soap makes it easier for the pad to slide off the pedal and lodge in interior trim.

2025 Tesla Cybertruck - Courtesy of Tesla, Inc.

The recall includes 3,878 vehicles, all of which are thought to have the defect. Affected vehicles were manufactured between November 13, 2023, and April 4, 2024, likely representing most if not all Cybertrucks delivered to customers so far.

Tesla will "replace or rework" the accelerator-pedal assembly free of charge to prevent this issue. In the meantime, the NHTSA notes that in cases of unintended acceleration, continuous application of the brake pedal "will bring the vehicle to a stop as quickly as if the accelerator pedal was not pressed."

As of April 15, Tesla is not aware of any collisions, injuries, or deaths resulting from this issue, according to the NHTSA. The automaker first became aware of this issue via a customer complaint on March 31.

2025 Tesla Cybertruck - Courtesy of Tesla, Inc.

Cybertruck production began at Tesla's plant near Austin, Texas, in July 2023. The first handful of trucks were delivered to customers at an event at the beginning of December, meaning the truck arrived two years later than planned. In its launch guise, the Cybertruck also costs more and has less range than promised.

Despite its relatively brief time on sale, this is the second Cybertruck recall. The first recall, issued in January, was for the font size on warning lights being too small.