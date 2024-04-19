Shelby American has started its tuning program for the seventh-generation Ford Mustang with the Super Snake. The car debuted this week and offers the choice between naturally aspirated and supercharged V-8s, with the latter spitting out over 830 hp.

Porsche is working on a mid-cycle update for the current 992 generation of the 911. One of the changes will be the introduction of hybrid technology on some grades. One of the grades that will go the hybrid route will be the 911 Turbo S, and we just spotted some prototypes.

Fox Factory, the company that supplies off-road dampers for the F-150 Raptor, has decided to build its own high-performance off-roader using the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 as the basis. The resulting truck is certainly wild, but it also costs over $200,000.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Ford Shelby Super Snake strikes with over 830 hp

2025 Porsche 911 Turbo S hybrid nears end of development

2024 Chevy Silverado Fox Factory Edition targets Raptor, RHO

Review: 2025 Toyota Camry

Review: 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Cabriolet aims for fun, sun or not

Toyota's planned US-made 3-row electric SUV is reportedly a Highlander EV

Ford aims to turn dashboards into desks

Ford Maverick vs Hyundai Santa Cruz: Compare Pickup Trucks

2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix preview: Race returns after 5-year hiatus

EV factories may be leading utilities to dirtier decisions