Ford has confirmed price cuts for most 2024 F-150 Lightning grades, and has started shipping trucks from its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center manufacturing facility near Detroit to dealerships.

The biggest price cut goes to the Flash Extended Range, which now starts at $70,090 with the mandatory $2,095 destination charge. That's $5,500 less than the base price last quoted by Ford. This is after the automaker said in January it was raising the price of the Flash and other Lightning grades.

2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash

The Lightning Flash is a new addition to the lineup for 2024, bundling popular tech options previously reserved for the Lariat and Platinum grades. Speaking of which, the Lariat gets a $2,500 price cut, bringing its base MSRP to $79,090 with destination. The price of the Platinum grade is unchanged at $87,090 with destination.

The base XLT Standard Range grade gets a $2,000 price cut, meaning it now starts at $65,090 with destination. This model has the smaller 98-kwh battery pack affording 240 miles of range and its dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain makes 452 hp. Extended Range versions are rated at 580 hp and have a 131-kwh pack with 320 miles of range for Flash and Lariat models, and 300 miles for Platinum models.

2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash

Ford also made a heat pump standard for 2024, changed the charging-speed display in the instrument cluster, made more towing features standard, and added a walk-away lock feature. The Pro Power Onboard feature that allows owners to draw power from the battery pack to run tools or electronic devices now works when the truck is off, and hands-free lane change and in-lane repositioning features have been added to the optional BlueCruise driver-assist system.

Ford in February said it would begin shipping North American Charging Standard (NACS) adapters, allowing owners of the Lightning and other Ford EVs to charge at Tesla Supercharger stations. A single adapter per vehicle is free to all new and existing customers with a FordPass account through June 30; after that adapters will cost $230 each.