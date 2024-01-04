Ford just can't help itself from adjusting the price of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck.

After four price hikes in a row, and then a price cut, the F-150 Lightning has now been made more expensive again, at least its lower grades.

Adjusted pricing for the 2024 F-150 Lightning lineup raises the price of the entry-level Pro grade aimed at businesses to $57,090, up $5,000 from the original price for the 2024 model year announced last October.

Similarly, the XLT grade, which for 2024 comes exclusively with the Pro grade's smaller EPA-rated 240-mile battery, is now priced from $67,090, up $7,500 from the original price for 2024 and up $10,000 from 2023's price.

2024 Ford F-150 Lightning

Replacing the previous XLT grade fitted with the EPA-rated 320-mile extended-range battery is a new Flash grade that was added for 2024. Its starting price is now $75,590, up $3,500 from the original price. An EPA range estimate for the Flash hasn't been published but Ford said to expect the same 320-mile rating as the previous XLT fitted with the extended-range battery.

Further up is the Lariat trim that for 2024 comes exclusively with the 320-mile extended-range battery and is now priced at $81,590, up $2,000 from the original price.

Not every grade has gone up in price with Ford's latest adjustment. The top-end Platinum and Platinum Black, both of which come with the extended-range battery but a lower 300-mile EPA range estimate, have both been made cheaper by $5,000. The Platinum now starts at $87,090 and the Platinum Black at $95,090.

2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash

All figures include a $2,095 destination charge.

Ford said it made the latest price adjustments to achieve an “optimal mix” of sales growth, profitability, and customer access to federal tax credits for EVs.

All F-150 Lightnings with the extended-range battery come with a dual-motor powertrain rated at 580 hp. Trucks with the standard battery also get a dual-motor powertrain, but a lower 452-hp rating.