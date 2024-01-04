Ford has adjusted pricing for its 2024 F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, making most grades more expensive while some high-end versions actually got cheaper. The 2024 model year also includes a new Flash grade that Ford said it introduced to bundle some of the more popular technology options.

Mini is developing an electric crossover to slot in below the Countryman. It was previewed in 2022 by the Aceman concept, and spy shots of prototypes reveal the production version, which will also be called the Aceman, will look almost identical to the show car.

Mazda's CX-90 is about to get a smaller sibling. It will be called the CX-70, and Mazda has confirmed the covers will come off later this month. While it will share a platform and most likely its powertrains with the three-row CX-90, the CX-70 will only have two rows to attract buyers with smaller families.

