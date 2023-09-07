Lotus is expanding beyond its traditional sports car domain with new models aimed at mainstream buyers, all of them powered by batteries. The first is the Eletre SUV, which is due in showrooms in 2024. It will be followed by a sedan called the Emeya, and we have some revealing snaps of a prototype.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E currently tops out with the GT Performance grade, but the Blue Oval will soon offer a new variant inspired by the wild machines that compete in rallycross. It's called the Mustang Mach-E Rally, and it's coming with more torque, more ground clearance, and a rally-bred look.

The electric version of Mini's latest Cooper hatch is being built in China, which means it will attract steep tariffs if imported to the U.S. Mini is considering adding production outside of China to avoid the tariffs, and a senior executive has hinted that North America may be the ticket.

