Ram has been spotted testing a prototype for an updated 2500 HD. The particular prototype is for the Rebel grade, but most of the styling tweaks should feature on the heavy-duty pickup's other grades.

A debut for the 2026 model year is likely for the updated 2500 HD range. It will be the most significant update for the current pickup which first arrived for 2019.

The camouflage gear points to a new front fascia design and revised lights at both ends. There also appears to be a new grille planned, at least for the Rebel.

The new grille incorporates a large sensor and looks like it may have a simpler design than the current model (shown below), which would follow the route of the smaller 1500 Rebel whose grille was also cleaned up with its update for the 2025 model year.

2024 Ram 2500 HD Rebel

The prototype was riding on Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac All-Terrain tires, which is the same breed of tire on the current Rebel.

According to our photographer, the interior of the prototype also sported some camouflage gear, which points to changes coming to the cabin.

Stellantis brands are in the process of phasing out the V-8 engine, including Ram whose updated 2025 1500 range no longer offers the engine. Even the 1500 TRX with its Hellcat has made way for a new 1500 RHO with a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6.

2026 Ram 2500 HD Rebel facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

However, the updated 2500 HD is expected to keep its V-8 for now. The engine is a 6.4-liter V-8 rated at 410 hp. It comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

An alternative is the 6.7-liter turbodiesel inline-6 from Cummins, which comes mated to a 6-speed automatic.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.