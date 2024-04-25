Mercedes-Benz is in the early stages of development of its next V-Class midsize van, and a test mule has been spotted.

A test mule is an early-stage prototype that uses a makeshift body, typically borrowed from an existing vehicle, to hide new mechanicals. In this case, Mercedes has used the modified body of the current V-Class.

It gives us a sense of the proportions of the vehicle. For example, the next V-Class will be wider than the current one, as indicated by the flared wheel arches. It will also be slightly longer.

Cutouts in the camouflage gear for various sensors, as well as concealed sensors on the side mirror caps, hint at advanced automated driver-assist features. There may be a more advanced version of Mercedes' Drive Pilot system, which is already ranked at Level 3 on the SAE scale of self-driving capability as it enables the driver to briefly take their eyes of the road in certain conditions.

Van.EA - cargo and passenger

The vehicle will be based on Mercedes' new Van.EA dedicated EV platform designed for light commercial vehicles. The Van.EA platform features a three-module design that allows it to be easily adapted to various vehicle sizes. Both single- and dual-motor powertrains are expected for the next V-Class.

Look for the next V-Class to debut in 2026 as a 2027 model, including potentially in the U.S. market. Mercedes last year confirmed plans to introduce a midsize luxury van in the U.S., a vehicle thought to be the next V-Class.

The current V-Class was never sold in the U.S., but a decontented version aimed primarily at commercial buyers was sold here briefly as the Metris. Mercedes also offers the larger Sprinter van here for commercial buyers.