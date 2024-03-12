Mercedes-Benz is out testing prototypes for an electric compact crossover that will form part of the GLC-Class family.

The vehicle will serve as the spiritual successor to the EQC, Mercedes' ill-fated debut volume EV, but will likely also cover the segment of the similar EQE SUV once that model ends production.

Our latest spy shots show a prototype for the new GLC-Class EV, albeit a high-performance version being developed by AMG. The prototype was spotted testing together with AMG's current version of the EQE SUV, which delivers up to 617 hp.

Compared to previous prototypes for the regular GLC-Class EV, the AMG version features a wider intake in the front fascia, a wider track, a larger brake package with cross-drilled rotors, and AMG-spec wheels. According to our photographer, the AMG also sat on lower suspension.

2026 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC EV spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

The platform of the GLC-Class EV is thought to be Mercedes' MMA platform designed primarily for EVs but with support for hybrids. The platform will be used for vehicles in the compact segment. Above this, Mercedes will have the MB.EA platform for mid- and full-size models, the AMG.EA for high-performance models from AMG, and the Van.EA for light commercial vehicles.

The regular GLC-Class EV is expected to debut in 2025 as a 2026 model for the U.S. market. The AMG version should arrive at roughly the same time.

Mercedes is also working on a C-Class EV together with the GLC-Class EV, and it should also have its own AMG variant.

A smaller CLA-Class with electric and hybrid powertrains is also out testing ahead of an expected debut next year, and it will also have an electric AMG variant. AMG is also testing prototypes for a dedicated EV that will serve as an electric alternative to the current GT 4-Door Coupe. This model, which will use the AMG.EA platform, is also expected next year.