Mercedes-Benz is out testing prototypes for an electric compact sedan that will serve as the next-generation CLA-Class.

Its design was previewed last year by the Concept CLA-Class and Mercedes has confirmed the start of sales in 2025.

Another prototype has just been spotted, though elements fitted to the test vehicle point to it likely being an AMG-tuned variant.

Clearly visible are large wheels housing a powerful brake package. The rotors, which appear to be cross-drilled, almost fill the wheels. The rear also features a large section of camouflage likely hiding an active rear wing. New details can also be spotted, like taillights that integrate Mercedes star logos, a design feature previewed on the Concept CLA-Class.

Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA-Class Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA-Class Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA-Class

For the interior, the concept showed a single panel running the length of the dash and integrating digital screens for the gauge cluster, infotainment system, and a third screen for the front passenger. The panel also integrated vents for the climate control.

The redesigned CLA-Class, and other members of Mercedes' next-generation compact family, will ride on a newly developed platform called the MMA (Mercedes Modular Architecture), and thought to support both hybrid and fully electric powertrains. The redesigned CLA-Class will be the first model on the platform. The platform will eventually be used for all Mercedes models ranging up to and including the C-Class segment. The electric C-Class has also been spotted testing.

According to our photographer, the prototype for the AMG-tuned CLA-Class features an all-wheel-drive version of the MMA platform. All four wheels kicked up snow whenever the vehicle accelerated from a standstill.

The redesigned CLA-Class will be part of a slimmed-down compact range Mercedes refers to as Entry Luxury (further up are Core Luxury and Top-End Luxury). Other models in the Entry Luxury group will include redesigned versions of CLA-Class Shooting Brake, GLA-Class, and GLB-Class, all of which are likely to have their own AMG-tuned variants.