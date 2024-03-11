Rolls-Royce has been spotted testing a prototype for an updated Ghost sedan.

The updates will likely constitute a mid-cycle refresh for the current Ghost, which arrived on the market for the 2021 model year.

Expect the updated version, which Rolls-Royce typically refers to as Series II cars, to arrive as a 2026 model. That means a debut sometime in 2025 is likely.

The changes to the exterior are dramatic, at least by Rolls-Royce standards. There's a new front end with differently shaped headlights than the current model. The front fascia is also new, though the grille appears to feature the same design as the current model. Overall, it looks like inspiration has come from Rolls-Royce's recent series of Droptail coachbuilt specials.

2026 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

At the rear, the taillights keep their shape but their light signature is new. Instead of the horizontal elements of the current design, there are now two vertical elements, one of which doubles as the turn signal.

Rolls-Royce doesn't tend to update its powertrains for mid-cycle refreshes, and with the automaker planning to go the full-electric route by 2030 there's less motive to continue updating the gas engine line. The current twin-turbocharged 6.8-liter V-12 fitted to the Ghost is rated at 563 hp, which is more than adequate for the luxury cruiser segment.

There's no shot of the interior, but some changes here are possible, including for the infotainment system.

Before the arrival of the updated Ghost, Rolls-Royce is expected to introduce an updated Cullinan. Prototypes for the SUV have also been spotted testing.