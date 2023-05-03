BMW has just unleashed a new generation of its M2 for 2023, but a prototype for a more hardcore version likely to be the M2 CS has already been spotted.

Key giveaways that we're likely looking at an M2 CS brewing are the prototype's ducktail spoiler and front splitter. Both elements are common to BMW's other CS cars, including the last M2 CS.

It's hard to gauge but the brake rotors also appear to be bigger on this prototype compared to the regular M2, and the ride height slightly lower.

BMW's CS cars fill the gap between the Competition and CSL grades on dedicated M cars. They up performance via the typical means of more power and less weight, and this will likely be the case for a new M2 CS.

2025 BMW M2 CS spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

What's impossible to tell at this stage is whether the prototype features carbon fiber for its hood, roof, and aerodynamic elements, like on the last M2 CS. Some of these carbon parts are available as options on the regular M2 and should feature on the M2 CS.

More power should also be found under the hood. Power in the regular M2 comes from a 3.0-liter turbo-6 and peaks at 453 hp. It isn't clear how much the M2 CS will have but something approaching the 473 hp of the base M3 with rear-wheel drive and a manual transmission is possible.

The new M2 CS is currently expected to debut in the second half of 2024, meaning it will likely arrive as a 2025 model. Production will almost certainly be limited, as is the case with other CS models.

Before we see it, BMW is set to launch an M3 CS Touring. Prototypes for the hardcore wagon have also been spotted testing.