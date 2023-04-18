Engineers from BMW M appear to be in the early stages of development for an M3 CS Touring.

Spy shots show a prototype M3 Touring wagon sporting the same front lip spoiler as the M3 CS sedan.

The M3 Touring made its debut last summer in M3 Competition guise, and BMW hasn't indicated whether there will be any additional variants, though the spy shots suggest a CS version is coming.

The M3 CS is a limited-edition model packing the same 543-hp rating as the hardcore M4 CSL coupe, generated by a tuned version of the 3.0-liter turbo-6 fitted to all M3 and M4 variants. The performance increase over the 503 hp of the M3 Competition is courtesy of extra boost pressure and tweaks to the ECU.

2024 BMW M3 CS

The M3 CS also features an 8-speed automatic transmission and a BMW M-specific all-wheel-drive system with a rear bias. It also benefits from improved body rigidity via extra braces, more powerful brakes (carbon-ceramic rotors are available), and various weight-saving measures. Expect similar mods to be carried over to an M3 CS Touring.

While the M3 CS sedan is available in the U.S. for the 2024 model year, don't count on any M3 CS Touring making it to these shores. BMW has ruled out selling the M3 Touring in the U.S.

Wagon fans in the U.S. with a thirst for performance can still opt for the Audi RS 6 Avant, which for 2024 was given a performance increase with an available upgrade package that lifts output by 30 hp to a new total of 621 hp. Mercedes-Benz AMG's E 63 S wagon is no longer available, but a redesigned E-Class wagon will make its debut soon and there's the chance a future AMG version will also be offered here.