The BMW M3 gains a round of updates for 2025, but one thing hasn't changed: the availability of a 6-speed manual in a rear-wheel-drive sport sedan.

The configuration is offered in the base M3, which continues with a 473-hp rating for 2025, or the same as last year. The next rung up the ladder is the M3 Competition, which features an 8-speed automatic instead of the manual, and a healthier 503 hp. That's also unchanged from the previous year.

2025 BMW M3

At the top of the ladder is the M3 Competition with the 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive, which for the 2025 model year has gained 20 hp, bringing its output to 523 hp. Once again, the all-wheel-drive system, which features a rear-bias, can be turned into a rear-wheel-drive system at the push of a button.

Common to all three M3 grades is a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6. Optimized tuning of the engine management is how BMW M engineers extracted the extra 20 hp for the M3 Competition with all-wheel drive. With the extra oomph, BMW says the car will accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 3.4 seconds. The top speed is capped at 155 mph for all grades but can be increased to 180 mph with the addition of the available M Driver's Package.

Other changes for 2025 include new internals for the headlights, which match the design on the M4, a car that was also updated for 2025. There are also new forged wheels with a bright silver finish and dark accents for the headlight surrounds on the list of options.

2025 BMW M3

For the interior, the changes mirror those introduced on the 3-Series for 2025. These include new trim options, plus the latest version of the iDrive (8.5) interface, which has been designed to be easier to use thanks to a customizable home page on the infotainment screen with shortcuts to popular functions. There's also a new flat-bottom steering wheel in the choice of leather or Alcantara.

The 2025 M3 enters production in July and deliveries are scheduled for the second half of the year. Pricing starts at $77,175 for the base M3, at $81,375 for the M3 Competition, and at $80,475 for the M3 Competition with all-wheel drive. All figures include a $1,175 destination charge.

Outside the U.S., buyers can opt for an M3 Touring wagon and an alternative 3-Series-based performance offering in the form of the Alpina B3, a car that shares the M3's powertrain. Both the M3 Touring and Alpina B3 are also due to be updated shortly.