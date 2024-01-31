On Tuesday, the 2025 BMW M4 Coupe and Convertible debuted with more power, tweaked designs, and upgraded technology. The minor updates will bow when the car enters production for the new model year in March.

When it arrives, it will carry a base price of $80,095 including $995 destination for the M4 Coupe and $96,295 for the M4 Competition xDrive Convertible. The M4 Competition Coupe and M4 Competition xDrive Coupe both return for $84,195 and $89,295 respectively.

As with any M car, it's what's under the hood the matters. BMW's 3.0-liter turbo-6 returns with a choice of three power output levels. Base M4 Coupes will have 473 hp and a 6-speed manual gearbox with all the power going to the rear wheels. The M4 Competition Coupe will now have 503 hp, an 8-speed automatic transmission, and rear-wheel drive. Topping the lineup, for now, are the M4 Competition xDrive Coupe and Convertible with 523 hp, an 8-speed automatic transmission, and an M-tuned all-wheel-drive system.

2025 BMW M4 Coupe

In M4 Competition xDrive Coupe form, the car can sprint from 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds while the Convertible model does it in 3.6 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph, but an M Driver's Package increases top speed to 174 mph in Convertible form and 180 mph in Coupe form.

Base M4s still ride on staggered 18-inch front and 19-inch rear alloy wheels. Competition models increase both front and back an inch, to 19- and 20-inchers. A new Style 825M wheel can be chosen.

It'll take a keen eye spot the updated M4 lineup. The front and rear ends have received slightly refreshed lines. The headlights sport a new design, but it's hard to notice. The taillights now have laser diodes that illuminate glass fiber bundles. The effect is a three-dimensional light graphic first seen on the BMW M4 CSL.

2025 BMW M4 Coupe

Every M4 now features a curved panel of glass with a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen running BMW's latest iDrive 8.5. BMW revised the design of the flat-bottom steering wheel and inserted a red stripe marking the 12 o'clock position. Buyers can order an Alcantara-covered steering wheel, while either version of the wheel can be heated. Polished aluminum trim gets added to the options list.