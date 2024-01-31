The 2024 BMW Z4 did not in fact get a manual transmission option, as had long been rumored. Instead the transmission choice has lagged into the new model year.

On Tuesday, the 2025 BMW Z4 debuted and finally added the option of a 6-speed manual transmission. The row-your-own shifter will only come in the M40i trim and will be part of a $3,5500 package when production starts in March.

2025 BMW Z4

Known as the 2025 BMW Z4 M40i "Handschalter," which is German for hand shift, the manual-equipped car was developed by a small team. The chassis has been retuned and staggered 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels are M-branded.

Under the hood of the Z40i "Handschalter" is BMW's vaunted 3.0-liter turbo-6 rated at 382 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque all sent to the rear wheels. An 8-speed automatic transmission will continue to be available for the 2025 Z4.

BMW said with the manual transmission the Z4 M40i will go from 0-60 mph in 4.2 seconds on its way to an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph.

M Sport brakes, an M Sport rear differential, and adaptive M-tuned suspension will be standard independent of which gearbox is chosen. BMW noted that cars equipped with the manual transmission feature specific chassis tuning and springs along with a reinforced front roll bar. The result is sharper responses.

The "Handschalter" package blacks out exterior glossy trim on the mirror caps, badging, and adds red brake calipers to the Z4 M40i's M brake system.