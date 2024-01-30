The Golf R will show its face this summer.

Volkswagen teased the upcoming hot hatch at the Ice Race in Zell am See, Austria. A camouflaged Golf R was on display at the event and VW said a debut will take place mid-2024.

The teaser image reveals a sedate exterior that flies under the radar. Larger front intakes are opened to suck in more air than its GTI counterpart, and the fog lights ditch the matrix-like pattern found on the GTI. Quad exhaust tips are a Golf R trademark and are expected to return.

VW was mum on the details, but confirmed the hallmark all-wheel-drive system will return to the nameplate.

Under the hood the Golf R will continue to feature a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with over 300 hp. Today's Golf R can be optioned with a 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Volkswagen killed the manual transmission option with the 2025 GTI, and it's unclear if the same will be true in the Golf R.

It's expected the new Golf R–and GTI–will mark the last gas-powered iterations of the iconic nameplates. VW's set to launch an electric GTI in 2026 as a replacement as the automaker moves into its electric future.

Inside the Golf R will take on the digital interior of the 2025 GTI. A revised dashboard will house a 10.2-inch digital gauge cluster and head-up display while infotainment and climate controls will be housed in a 12.9-inch touchscreen. VW finally illuminated the touch sliders for the climate and volume controls. A flat-bottom steering wheel will pair with a set of high-back bucket front seats.