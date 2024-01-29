The teaser campaign continues at Aston Martin.

On Monday, Aston Martin released another teaser image of the upcoming Vantage revealing more than just a taillight.

The upcoming Vantage features sculpted vents on the front fenders that lead into the doors. Large sill extensions can be seen that look like something off of a Formula 1 race car. The rear fenders bulge out wide to cover big wheels and tires. The mirror caps have been updated to feature turn signal indicators.

Camouflaged prototypes in coupe and convertible form have shown the upcoming refresh will include new styling up front featuring larger headlights. A more conservative grille will mark return to form with Aston's traditional shape.

The current Vantage's Mercedes-Benz AMG-sourced twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 is expected to carry over. Power output is unknown, though in in the DB12 that engine is rated at 671 hp. Today's Vantage has a 503-hp rating.

Chassis design tweaks, along with retuned dampers, stiffer anti-roll bars, and an electronically controlled rear differential, are all expected.

As with the latest DB12, expect interior quality to be a main focus point for the update, along with more capable technology.

The V-12 engine and the manual transmission are not expected are return with the arrival of the updated Vantage.