TVRs will roam U.S. roads again thanks to an EPA and NHTSA exemption

An Arizona-based company is importing TVR Griffith 500s and Cerberas

Efforts to officially revive TVR as a separate company are in the works by a separate company

While there remain efforts in place to revive TVR, a separate company is already offering the British brand's raw, unbridled sports cars right here in the U.S.

By utilizing the EPA and NHTSA's exemption for cars 25 years or older, Tucson, Arizona-based TVR Garage offers sales, parts, and servicing for various TVR models.

The company already has vehicles available like a Griffith 500 originally sold during the 1990s, which is listed for $59,950. The company also just sold a newer Cerbera for $84,950.

Both models offer V-8 power and a minimum of electronic nannies, meaning only the brave need apply.

In the case of the Cerbera, you're looking at up to 420 hp from a 4.5-liter V-8, all of which is sent to the rear wheels in a vehicle weighing around 2,435 pounds, depending on the specification.

More TVRs will soon be eligible for import, like the Tuscan (Speed6), Tamora, T350, and Sagaris. TVR Garage can help with sourcing and the importation for anyone seeking a specific model, by working with U.K.-based TVR expert Str8six.

TVR was founded in 1946 by Trevor Wilkinson and Jack Pickard, and leadership of the company changed multiple times in the decades that ensued. The company's heyday was arguably under the leadership of Peter Wheeler. Taking ownership in 1981, Wheeler was instrumental in the design and marketing of several famed TVR models over the next 23 years, including the cars that arguably cemented the company’s brand identity as a passionate sports car manufacturer. Under his ownership, Wheeler oversaw construction of the Griffith, Chimaera, Cerbera and the mighty Sagaris.

Wheeler handed the reins over to Nikolay Smolensky in 2004 and production at TVR’s historic plant in Blackpool, U.K. finally came to an end in 2006. There have been a number of attempts to revive TVR since then, including the current attempt by Les Edgar, who showed a modern Griffith in 2017 but has so far failed to get production going.