The 2025 Porsche Panamera lineup adds two models, one of which is the new flagship

The Sporty Panamera GTS aims to be the sporty model while a Turbo S E-Hybrid is the most powerful trim

Both the GTS and Turbo S E-Hybrid can be ordered now with deliveries starting in 2025

Porsche redesigned the Panamera for the 2024 model year, and for the third-generation hatchback's second year on the market there are new models being added, including a new Turbo S E-Hybrid flagship.

Revealed on Thursday, the Turbo S E-Hybrid will join other Panamera models being added for 2025, including the sporty GTS and previously announced Turbo E-Hybrid, 4S E-Hybrid, and 4 E-Hybrid. A base Panamera also carries over from the previous year.

The Turbo S E-Hybrid is the most powerful Panamera in the nameplate's history. It delivers a peak 771 hp from a plug-in hybrid powertrain pairing a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 with a single electric motor integrated with the standard 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Drive is to all four wheels, and at full tilt Porsche estimates the Turbo S E-Hybrid will sprint to 60 mph from rest in 2.8 seconds, or 0.2 of a second quicker than the previous generation. The top speed is also 8 mph higher at 202 mph.

2025 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

Porsche also recently announced the car lapped the full 12.9 miles of the Nürburgring in a time of only 7:24.17, which is among the fastest times for a non-electric four-door. The lap time was achieved with available Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires and the Panamera's Carbon Aerokit fitted. The latter includes a four-way adjustable rear spoiler complete with a Gurney flap.

All E-Hybrid Panameras are plug-in hybrids, and with the new generation they feature faster charging, better throttle response, and a larger battery than in the previous generation. The battery grows from the previous 17.9 kwh to 25.9 kwh, and as a result owners can expect more electric range than the EPA-rated 20 miles of the outgoing Panamera plug-in hybrids, though estimates for the new generation haven't been published.

Standard equipment on the Turbo S E-Hybrid include exhaust tips with a dark bronze finish, Porsche Active Ride suspension, Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake rotors, rear-wheel steering, and 21-inch center-lock wheels. Turbonite-colored accents, something that's exclusive to Porsche's Turbo models, also feature.

2025 Porsche Panamera GTS

Porsche also revealed the GTS on Thursday. This model is for buyers looking for a sporty Panamera but one not quite as extreme—or as expensive—as the Turbo E-Hybrid or Turbo S E-Hybrid. The GTS skips electrification but picks up the twin-turbocharged V-8 specific to the Turbo models. Here, it delivers 493 hp, or 20 hp more than in the outgoing GTS. Porsche quotes a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 188 mph.

The GTS, which uses the Panamera's standard dual-valve dampers, also receives a unique suspension tune that drops the ride height by 0.4 of an inch compared to lesser Panamera models. It also gets stiffer springs and reinforced anti-roll bars.

The Panamera's GTS and Turbo S E-Hybrid models are available to order and expected to start deliveries in early 2025. The GTS is priced from $156,195 and the Turbo S E-Hybrid from $228,495. Both figures include a $1,995 destination charge.