The Porsche Panamera set a Nürburgring lap time

The Panamera that lapped the 'Ring was a version that hasn't been announced yet

The unreleased Panamera that set the latest 'Ring time might be a hybrid

A new generation of the Porsche Panamera hatchback arrived in the spring as a 2024 model, though not every version has been released.

There's a new flagship model due to be revealed shortly—and Porsche on Monday said that flagship car lapped the full 12.9 miles of the Nürburgring in a time of only 7:24.17.

While the time was well off the pace of Porsche's own 2025 Taycan Turbo GT, which needed only 7:07.55 to complete the feat (when fitted with an available Weissach package that deletes the electric sedan's rear seats), the time is quicker than the 7:25.231 set by the Tesla Model S Plaid Track Package.

The Taycan Turbo GT generates as much as 1,092 hp while the Tesla Model S Plaid is close behind with 1,020 hp. Porsche didn't say how much horsepower the new Panamera flagship model packs, but confirmed the car is powered by a V-8 hybrid powertrain.

Porsche has announced a Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid for the 2025 model year. This grade packs a plug-in hybrid powertrain consisting of a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 paired with a single electric motor integrated with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The combination is good for 670 hp.

It's possible the new flagship grade is a Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid with a similar powertrain and even more power.

Behind the wheel for the 'Ring run was Porsche test driver Lars Kern. According to him, it was the handling capabilities of the car that helped deliver the blistering lap time. He praised the car's new Active Ride suspension which helps keep the vehicle more planted during hard cornering.

The car was also fitted with an available Carbon Aerokit that includes a four-way adjustable rear spoiler, as well as available Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. The tires measured 275/35ZR21 at the front and 325/30ZR21 at the rear, and were specially developed for the Panamera, Porsche said.