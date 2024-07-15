An ultra luxurious Maybach version of the Mercedes-Benz SL-Class is on the way

The Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL is expected to debut in 2025

A Mythos series of coachbuilt Mercedes will also join the lineup, which will lead to an SL speedster

Engineers from Mercedes-Benz have been spotted testing a Maybach version of the SL-Class convertible, which is expected to debut early next year.

Mercedes is developing more models for its ultra-luxury Maybach sub-brand as part of a strategy announced in 2022 in which the automaker plans to focus more on lower-volume, higher-margin vehicles.

After adding a Maybach EQS SUV last year to join the Maybach S-Class and GLS-Class, the next in the pipeline will be this Maybach SL-Class. There hasn't been a Maybach SL-Class before but the last S-Class Convertible featured a Maybach version.

The prototype in our spy shots reveals new designs for the fascias at both ends, plus a new grille with the typical Maybach vertical slats, a motif inspired by a pinstripe suit. The wheels and shape of the exhaust tips are also designs common to modern Maybachs.

Teaser for Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL concept

There's also a new hood with a central character line under the camouflage gear. A teaser photo released in 2022 showed a red car with a contrasting black hood littered with tiny Maybach logos, a detail that may be offered as an option on the upcoming Maybach SL.

There's no clear shot of the interior but there will undoubtedly be some upgrades aimed at delivering extra pampering for occupants. It's also unclear what's planned for under the hood, but Maybachs normally come with the more powerful available powertrains. In the case of the SL-Class, this means a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 generating 577 hp or more. The SL-Class is also available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain rated at 805 hp, though that powertrain's rear charging port isn't visible on the Maybach SL-Class prototype.

Given the expected launch in early 2025, the Maybach SL-Class will likely reach U.S. showrooms as a 2026 model.

Mercedes in May also announced a new Mythos series of coachbuilt specials, the first of which will be an SL-Class speedster that Mercedes previewed with the PureSpeed concept. Just 250 of those will be built, with build slots reserved for the automaker's most dedicated customers.