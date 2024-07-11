The 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee will feature a mild refresh

The Hurricane turbo-6 might replace the V-8 engine, finally

Jeep's next-gen hands-free driver assist system dubbed STLA AutoDrive might be an option

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is preparing to go under the knife for a mild revamp.

An updated version of the Jeep Grand Cherokee has been spotted testing on public roads and is expected to arrive in the second half of 2025 as a 2026 model.

The current Jeep Grand Cherokee, known internally as the WL series, debuted in long wheelbase L form for 2021, quickly followed by the short wheelbase two-row model for the 2022 model year.

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Jeep's refresh of its popular SUV appears to be visually mild with the larger updates hidden beneath the vehicle's metal skin. Heavy camouflage is limited to the front end, which appears to feature reworked details within the bumper. The front end seemingly houses two sets of intake inlets on top-spec Summit models, which is different than today's single large lower inlet. Prototypes feature two flaps in the camouflage to allow engineers access to the grille for unknown reasons. That grille now features cameras and sensors. A new ultrasonic sensor can also be seen in the lower portion of the rear fenders

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Inside the main changes seem to be limited to the dashboard, which is heavily covered in camouflage. Large touchscreens, possibly a secondary touchscreen for the climate controls, and revised digital gauge cluster are all on the table.

Currently the two-row Grand Cherokee is powered by a 3.6-liter V-6 or 2.0-liter turbo-4 plug-in hybrid powertrain. Jeep discontinued the V-8 engine option quietly in 2022, though it's still an option in the three-row L as buyers can't option the 4xe plug-in hybrid in the larger family hauler, yet. It's long been rumored that the Hurricane turbo-6, which replaced the V-8 in the Ram 1500 pickup truck and full-size Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, would make its way to the Grand Cherokee as the V-8 replacement. The new intake arrangement on the prototypes could be to feed air into the turbocharged engine's intercooler.

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Jeep quietly launched its hands-free driver-assist system known as Hands-Free Active Driving Assist in the Grand Cherokee late in 2023. The system's replacement, dubbed STLA AutoDrive, has already been announced and is said to launch in 2025. The new camera and sensor array in the grille and rear fenders could be for the next-gen hands-free driving system.