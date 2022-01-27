Jeep kicked off the arrival of its redesigned Grand Cherokee early last year by launching a new three-row variant dubbed the Grand Cherokee L, priced from a very reasonable $38,690 for the 2021 model year.

The regular two-row version of the redesigned Grand Cherokee went on sale late last year as a 2022 model, priced from $39,185. There aren't many differences to the Grand Cherokee L but there is a new plug-in hybrid powertrain that carries Jeep's 4xe (four-by-e) designation first seen on the Wrangler.

The Grand Cherokee 4xe reaches dealerships in the spring and will carry a starting price of $59,495.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

The electrified SUV features the same hybrid setup as the Wrangler 4xe. It consists of a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 and pair of motor-generators, one replacing the engine starter motor and the other integrated with the transmission, in this case an 8-speed automatic. Peak output is 375 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque, and a 17-kilowatt-hour battery is said to be good for about 25 miles of electric range. Towing capacity is 6,000 pounds.

It certainly isn't cheap, for a Jeep, but there's a lot of standard equipment. This includes the Grand Cherokee's Quadra-Drive II four-wheel-drive system, which features a 2-speed transfer case and an electronic locking limited-slip rear differential that can send all of the power from one side to the other to find traction.

Also standard is a digital instrument cluster, a digital screen for the infotainment, and a third digital screen for the front passenger. You also get a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, powered front seats with a memory function for the driver's seat, leather trim, Alpine audio, power liftgate, and multiple electronic driver-assist features, one of which is Jeep's Selec-Terrain drive mode selector designed for various surfaces.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

Jeep hasn't said whether the 4xe option will be offered in the Grand Cherokee L, but the move is certainly possible given the two Grand Cherokee variants are twins under the skin. Jeep is also quite serious about electrification and is even establishing its own charging stations at trailheads.

Jeep also promises to deliver a zero-emission vehicle in every segment it competes in by as early as 2025. This will be made possible thanks to four highly flexible battery-electric platforms being developed by Stellantis. The platforms are the STLA Small, STLA Medium, STLA Large, and STLA Frame, and will offer range figures starting at 300 miles and going all the way up to 500 miles.

Full pricing for the 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe is as follows:

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe - $59,495

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe - $64,280

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4xe - $67,555

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 4xe - $71,615

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve 4xe - $76,095

All figures include a $1,795 destination charge.

For more on the Jeep Grand Cherokee, read the in-depth reviews at The Car Connection.