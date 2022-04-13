Bigger is better, right America? You know it, Chevrolet knows it, and apparently Jeep knows it, too.

On Wednesday, the 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L were announced ahead of their 2022 New York auto show debuts. Both will feature Stellantis' its new turbocharged inline-6 engines that the brand detailed in late March. The long-wheelbase models of Jeep's body-on-frame three-row people mover are larger and more spacious, in a bid to take on the Chevrolet Suburban, GMC Yukon XL, and Cadillac Escalade ESV. They're scheduled to arrive later this year.

2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L

Jeep has stretched the wheelbase of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer 7.0 inches (now 130 inches long) and added 12 inches to the overall length. The long-wheelbase models now span 226.7 inches overall, which is exactly 1.0 inch longer than the Chevrolet Suburban, GMC Yukon XL, and Cadillac Escalade ESV. You can bet that isn't a coincidence.

2023 Jeep Wagoneer L

The extra length translates to a huge amount of space inside the cabin with the ability to haul 50% more stuff than the short wheelbase models. Cargo space behind the third row is now 44.2 cubic feet in Grand Wagoneer L form and 42.1 in Wagoneer L form, figures that are 15.8 cubic feet more than the short wheelbase models. Compared to the Suburban, the Grand Wagoneer L has 2.7 cubic feet more space and the Grand Wagoneer L has 0.6 cubic feet more space.

2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L

The long-wheelbase Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneers retain their seven- or eight-passenger seating configurations; the former has a second-row center console and captain's chairs. Third-row leg room should be palatial at 36.6 inches, which is 0.1 inch less than in the Suburban, and the second row of the Jeep twins feature 42.7 inches of leg room, which is 0.7 inch more than the Suburban.

2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L

Long-wheelbase Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models won't feature a V-8 under the hood like the short-wheelbase models. Wagoneer Ls will be powered by the new 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 with 420 hp and 468 lb-ft of torque. The Grand Wagoneer L will get the high-output version with 510 hp and 500 lb-ft. Jeep said the turbo-6 will increase fuel economy by 1 to 2 mpg across the board over the current V-8s in the short-wheelbase models, and the high-output turbo-6 will be available immediately in a short run of 2022 Grand Wagoneer short-wheelbase models. Jeep execs noted the standard-output and high-output turbo-6 engines share 96% of their parts, and there could be room to extract more power in the future if needed.

An 8-speed automatic and full-time four-wheel drive will come standard on the L models, as will a mechanical limited-slip rear differential. A 2-speed transfer case with low-range and an electronic limited-slip rear differential will be standdard on upper trim models, along with air suspension and adaptive dampers. The long-wheelbase models will match the short wheelbase model's 10,000-lb maximum tow capacity with the heavy-duty towing package, besting the Suburban's rating of 8,300 lb.

Jeep execs said the suspension has been retuned as the long wheelbase models add about 200 lb. The steering ratio has been changed to provide a similar on-center feel as the short-wheelbase models despite the L models' added length and heft. A fuel tank that will hold about 4 more gallons more fuel has been added.

2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L

The only way to truly tell a long-wheelbase Wagoneer or Grand Wagoneer from the short-wheelbase versions will be the added length. But Jeep announced a Carbide edition for the 2022 Wagoneer and the 2023 versions of the Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L. It will act as a blackout package with gloss-black wheels, and black on the grille, mirror caps, and headlight housings.

2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L

Inside, the long-wheelbase models look like the short-wheelbase versions, albeit with more space. Up to 75 inches screens can still be had in the Grand Wagoneer with a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, a 12.0-inch touchscreen, a 10.3-inch touchscreen for the climate controls, a 10.3-inch front passenger entertainment display, a 10.3-inch rear seat climate control display, and dual 10.1-inch rear seat entertainment screens. Wagoneers make do with just a 1035-inch digital gauge cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, while the passenger entertainment screen, and rear seat entertainment screens are optional. A 10.0-inch head-up display is available on both models.

Like the short-wheelbase models, the 2023 Grand Wagoneer L and Wagoneer L will come standard with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, rear cross-path detection, and rear parking sensors. A night vision system and a surround-view camera system will be available.

Jeep said pricing will be announced closer to market launch later this year.