Hyundai's largest people-mover is about to go under the knife.

On Wednesday, the 2023 Hyundai Palisade was teased with refreshed styling. The three-row crossover SUV will April 13 at the New York auto show.

2023 Hyundai Palisade teased

The teaser images reveal the updated Palisade will feature a new front end with a wider grille and refreshed vertical LED daytime running lights. Hyundai said a new wheel design will be along for the ride. Spy shots have revealed the 2023 Palisade will also feature a revised rear end with new bumper and taillight designs.

The interior design hasn't been teased or spotted, yet, but expect a new floating digital gauge cluster and infotainment screen design sitting on a revised dashboard.

Despite the refresh, Palisades are expected to carry over the 271-hp, 3.8-liter V-6 under the hood. An 8-speed automatic transmission will send power to the front wheels, and all-wheel drive with a locking center differential will be available. No hybrid is expected.

The Palisade currently costs $34,335, including a $1,185 destination charge. A small price increase is expected for the updated version.

Hyundai currently builds the Palisade in Ulsan, South Korea, but U.S. production has been discussed due to the vehicle's popularity.