Chrysler's future is electric, and the Airflow Graphite concept unveiled on Wednesday at the 2022 New York International Auto Show is a preview of what that future will look like.

The new concept is an update of an Airflow concept unveiled in January during the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, and like like the original, the new one features design themes and technologies we'll see on future Chryslers.

Chrysler remains quiet about its future plans but has confirmed that it will launch its first electric vehicle in 2025 and offer only EVs by the time 2028 rolls around. The EVs will be based on modular platforms from parent company Stellantis, which were unveiled last July.

The updates to the original Airflow in its transformation to the Airflow Graphite are merely cosmetic. There's a new black exterior which is combined with contrasting copper-colored accents both inside and out. The main color used inside is a light gray.

Chrysler Airflow Graphite concept

The Airflow is a sleek crossover with a claimed range of up to 400 miles, plus fast-charging capability and Stellantis' recently announced artificial intelligence-backed software platforms covering the car's operating system and electrical architecture (STLA Brain), infotainment system (STLA SmartCockpit), and self-driving system (STLA AutoDrive).

The self-driving system is claimed to be at Level 3 on the SAE scale of self-driving capability, meaning it will enable the driver to look away from the road briefly but he or she will need to be ready to take back control at any time. Chrysler said its future self-driving features will be upgradable via over-the-air updates.

Power comes from an electric motor at each axle, each rated at 201 hp. Chrysler said the concept has been designed in a way that more powerful electric motors could be fitted, for example if a high-performance version were to be developed. Hopefully this is something we'll also see on production EVs from Chrysler.

