Formula E debuted an updated, quicker version of its electric race car ahead of the series' 2024 Monaco E-Prix race.

The Gen 3 Evo will debut in Season 11, which starts later this year and runs into 2025, replacing the current version of the Gen 3 that was introduced for Season 9. Formula E will continue requiring all teams to use the same chassis design but develop their own powertrains, which will need to be re-homologated for Season 11 as well.

Formula E quotes a 0-60 mph time of 1.82 seconds for the Gen 3 Evo, which is 36% quicker than the current Gen 3 car and 30% quicker than current Formula 1 cars, organizers claim. The new car should also average 0.2 of a second quicker lap times at the Monaco street circuit, Formula E estimates. Top speed is unchanged at 200 mph.

The Gen 3 Evo also implements all-wheel drive, although it will only be available during qualifying, race starts, and when drivers use Attack Mode, which rewards a temporary performance boost for driving into specific zones that are off the racing line.

Formula E Gen 3 Evo race car

Cars also get a new body kit that Formula E claims has better aerodynamic properties than the previous bodywork, and new Hankook iON tires that provide 5-10% more grip than the previous rubber. These tires are also made from 35% recycled and sustainable materials—a 9% increase in sustainable content vs. the outgoing Gen 3 tires.

The Gen 3 Evo will race in Seasons 11 and 12, with a brand-new Gen 4 car debuting for Season 13.

Nissan became the first manufacturer to commit to the Gen 4 era in March, followed by Jaguar this week. That will keep both automakers in Formula E until at least 2030. Meanwhile, iconic race car constructor Lola Cars will field a team for Season 11 in partnership with Yamaha.