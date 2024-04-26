Genesis has a new performance sub-brand to rival Mercedes-Benz AMG and BMW M, and it's name is Magma.

Magma was launched last month at the 2024 New York auto show with the reveal of the GV60 Magma concept. At this week's 2024 Beijing auto show, Magma followed up its original concept with a new design based on the Electrified G80.

The high-performance sedan is called the G80 EV Magma, and features upgrades even more extreme than on the previous GV60-based concept. It also introduces the new color Acme Blue, which is exclusive to the Chinese market and was inspired by the blue tinge seen in hot flames.

The G80 EV Magma stands out with its lowered stance and widened chassis. The grille and front fascia are unique to the concept, and are joined by pumped fenders, a new rear fascia, and 21-inch wheels sporting an aerodynamic cover running along the rim.

Genesis G80 EV Magma concept

Genesis also upgraded the chassis with sport-tuned suspension resulting in the wider track, plus a powerful brake package with ventilated rotors front and rear. Genesis also said the wheels are a lightweight design to help reduce unsprung mass.

For the interior, the designers used a mix of Alcantara, quilted leather, and real carbon fiber. The carbon fiber features a blue weave to match the exterior.

No powertrain specs have been revealed. The standard Electrified G80 packs an 87.2-kwh battery, and in its most potent configuration has a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain delivering a maximum 365 hp.

Genesis G80 Magma Special

Genesis also didn't mention production plans for the G80 EV Magma concept, but a gas-powered G80 Magma Special sedan that was shown last month in New York will be launched in West Asia at some future date. No details on the car were revealed at the debut.

Genesis also used the Beijing auto show to present an updated Electrified G80. Full details are being reserved until the market launch later this year, but Genesis confirmed a slightly longer wheelbase that benefits rear-seat passengers, new dish-style 19-inch wheels, an electronically controlled charging port cover, more trim options, and a reduction in noise, vibration, and harshness levels.

The automaker also presented an updated GV70 in Beijing. It boasts a few styling changes and will go on sale in Korea next month. A U.S. launch is likely planned for later this year, which points to the updated crossover arriving as a 2025 model.