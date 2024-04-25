Volkswagen will introduce a new EV concept at this week's 2024 Beijing auto show with a design language aimed at Chinese tastes.

The VW ID.Code is the latest in a series of concept and production models in the automaker's ID EV family, but its styling is a big departure. The curved front end, high-mounted horizontal lighting elements, and vertical corner lights give this crossover a grinning visage, and the wheel arches are more defined than previous ID models.

Volkswagen ID.Code concept

VW didn't discuss specifications, but noted that the ID.Code is designed with manual driving and SAE Level 4 autonomous driving modes in mind.

Some of the ID.Code's styling features will likely appear on future Chinese-market VW EVs. The automaker plans to launch a new sub-brand called ID.UX in China with five models in 2027. They'll be among 16 ID-family EVs VW plans to have in its global lineup by 2030. VW's plans for the Chinese market also include new plug-in hybrids with more than 62 miles of electric range (likely as measured on the local testing cycle).

Volkswagen ID.Code concept

All ID-family production models thus far have used the MEB platform, but VW is also developing new vehicle architectures specific to the Chinese market. It's planning four EVs based on one such platform, dubbed China Main Platform (CMP) by 2026 and is also partnering with Chinese automaker Xpeng for EV platforms. That partnership will yield two models, also by 2026.

Outside of China, VW plans to launch two smaller, more affordable ID models over the next few years. The first, based on the ID.2all concept, is expected to debut in 2026. It will be followed by the smaller, cheaper ID.1 in 2027.