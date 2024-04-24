Lamborghini will use this week's 2024 Beijing auto show to introduce an updated Urus SUV packing a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Revealed on Wednesday ahead of the formal debut tomorrow in the Chinese capital, the 2025 Urus SE combines the current Urus' twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 with an electric motor for total system output of 789 hp.

Order books open following the debut and the first deliveries are scheduled for early next year. Pricing is confirmed to start at $258,000 in the U.S.

The electric motor delivers 189 hp on its own and can power the vehicle exclusively for distances of more than 30 miles thanks to a sizable 25.9-kwh battery in the rear. Since the motor is integrated with the 8-speed automatic transmission, it also sends its power to the standard all-wheel-drive system. Most of the time, though, the motor aids the engine by providing torque fill. It also recovers energy under braking.

2025 Lamborghini Urus SE

Performance numbers include 0-62 mph acceleration in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of almost 194 mph, making the SE the most potent version of the Urus.

Also new on the Urus SE is a centrally located torque vectoring system with an electro-hydraulic multi-plate clutch. This is able to more precisely split the drive torque between the front and rear axles, Lamborghini said. It also works with a new electronic limited-slip differential on the rear axle to further aid the handling. Lamborghini said it helps to deliver more control during oversteer.

The handling has been further dialed in via new calibrations for the air springs, and Pirelli has developed a bespoke set of P Zero Elect tires for the SUV. The tires range in diameter from 21 to 23 inches to suit the various wheels offered on the Urus SE, and include a winter option. Elect is Pirelli's designation for tires developed for electrified vehicles, and means the tires feature compounds designed to handle the vehicle's high torque characteristics and increased weight. The tires also have reduced rolling resistance to optimize range.

2025 Lamborghini Urus SE

The exterior design of the Urus SE features subtle changes that enhance the look while also improving overall aerodynamic efficiency, such as the new clamshell hood which results in fewer cut lines that can catch the air. The headlights have been revised and include the latest in matrix LED technology, and the fascias at both ends are new. A new spoiler and diffuser at the rear, plus various vents both on the body and underneat, all contribute to improved downforce and cooling.

Lamborghini last year launched its final car powered solely by an internal-combustion engine in the form of the Huracán Sterrato. It means all future models from the Raging Bull will be electrified, starting with plug-in hybrids and eventually moving to electric vehicles.

The first plug-in hybrid was the Revuelto, the Aventador-replacing supercar that combines a V-12 with a trio of electric motors for a combined peak of 1,000 hp. Later this year, Lamborghini will also launch a plug-in hybrid successor to the Huracán. Lamborghini's first EV, previewed by last year's Lanzador concept, is due in 2028.