The BMW 4-Series range is undergoing a mid-cycle refresh for 2025, and on Wednesday BMW revealed the updated versions of the 4-Series Gran Coupe hatchback and the related i4 electric vehicle.

The reveal follows the debut of the updated 2025 4-Series Coupe and Convertible and the updated 2025 M4 in January.

The updates to the 2025 4-Series range are limited, especially when it comes to powertrains. Gas powertrains receive a new 48-volt mild-hybrid system as standard, while there are no changes listed for the i4's electric setups.

The 2025 4-Series Gran Coupe will be offered in the U.S. once again in 430i and M440i grades. The 430i continues to be powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-4 rated at 255 hp, while the M440i sticks with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 that checks in with 375 hp. An 8-speed automatic remains the only transmission, and rear-wheel drive continues to be standard while all-wheel drive is still an option.

2025 BMW i4 2025 BMW i4 2025 BMW i4

BMW hasn't said what powertrains the 2025 i4 will offer, but the electric hatch has previously come in eDrive35, eDrive40, and M50 grades. The eDrive35 last came with a single motor at the rear rated at 218 hp, plus a 70.2-kwh battery that the EPA rated at up to 256 miles. The eDrive40 came with a single motor at the rear rated at 335 hp, and the M50 came with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup rated at 536 hp. In both cases, there was an 83.9-kwh battery that delivered an EPA rating of up to 301 miles for the eDrive40 and 271 miles for the M50.

The exterior design tweaks are hard to spot. There are revised headlights, plus taillights with available laser-lit accents similar to those that featured on the M4 CSL limited edition. New exterior colors and wheel patterns are also on offer.

Inside, the updated 4-Series Gran Coupe and i4 come with a new steering wheel design and new trim options like brushed aluminum and various open-pore wood finishes. BMW's more intuitive iDrive 8.5 interface is onboard under a wall of curved glass comprised of a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included as standard while a head-up display is available.

Sales of the 2025 4-Series Gran Coupe and i4 are scheduled to start in the second half of the year and pricing will be announced closer to the market launch. Though it's yet to be confirmed, a hardcore M4 CS is thought to be planned for the 2025 model year as well.