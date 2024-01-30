Every BMW 4-Series will now feature a mild-hybrid powertrain.

On Tuesday, the 2025 BMW 4-Series Coupe and Convertible debuted with 48-volt mild hybrid powertrains, tweaked lighting elements, and the automaker's latest infotainment system.

When the 4-Series lineup goes on sale in March it will range from $51,695 (including $995 for destination) in base 430i Coupe form to $75,245 in top M440i xDrive Convertible spec. Production remains at BMW's Dingolfing plant in Germany.

Under the hood of every 4-Series will be a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The 430i models continue to be powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-4 now rated at 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. The revised 3.0-liter turbo-6 now checks in with 386 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque. An 8-speed automatic transmission remains the only gearbox. Rear-wheel drive will continue to be standard while all-wheel drive will be available with either engine.

2025 BMW 4-Series Coupe

The exterior of the latest 4-Series gets few changes. The LED headlights have been tweaked with the low- and high-beam modules now coming from a single LED unit. Laser taillights are now standard on upper M440i models and optional on 430i models equipped with the Shadowline Package. The Laser taillights first debuted on the M4 CSL and features laser diodes that illuminate glass fiber bundles.

2025 BMW 4-Series Coupe

Inside the updated 4-Series lineup gets standard sport seats and a new steering wheel design with paddle shifters. BMW's latest iDrive 8.5 infotainment system is onboard under a wall of curved glass comprised of a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen. The new tile-based interface features a new climate control interface, according to BMW. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will be standard and a head-up display will be available. A physical volume knob remains on the center stack, for now.