Stellantis on Tuesday revealed the first images of the Jeep Wagoneer S electric SUV scheduled to go on sale in the U.S. starting this fall, likely as a 2025 model.

The images show a sleeker exterior than current Wagoneer models, in line with what Jeep previously teased, as well as a screen-filled interior that will include a standard dual-pane panoramic sunroof, according to Jeep. A 19-speaker McIntosh audio system and color-selectable ambient lighting will be available as well.

2025 Jeep Wagoneer S

The Wagoneer S is based on the STLA Large platform, one of four EV platforms Stellantis announced in 2021. Jeep previously said owners can expect 600 hp and 0-60 mph acceleration in around 3.5 seconds, while the automaker's Selec-Terrain system aims to imbue the Wagoneer S with off-road capability comparable to current Jeep models.

Jeep first showed the Wagoneer S in concept form in 2022 together with a more Wrangler-like electric SUV called the Recon and a subcompact crossover called the Avenger. The latter was launched in Europe in 2022 as Jeep's first EV, although Jeep also sells internal-combustion versions and has increased the number of non-electric versions sold in some markets since the launch.

2025 Jeep Wagoneer S

Jeep has no plans to bring the Avenger to the U.S., as it's likely too small to make sense for this market, and hasn't provided an update on timing for the Recon. At the time of its 2022 reveal, Jeep said the Recon would start U.S. sales in 2024. That leaves the Wagoneer S as the likely first all-electric Jeep for the U.S.

The full-size Wagoneer SUV may also get a series plug-in hybrid option next year, similar to what fellow Stellantis brand Ram has introduced in its 2025 1500 Ramcharger. An all-electric full-size Wagoneer is slated to arrive in 2027, according to a UAW document published last fall.