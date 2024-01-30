Mazda has followed the playbook of others and shrunk its three-row crossover SUV into two-row form.

On Tuesday, the 2025 Mazda CX-70 debuted, and if it looks familiar, that's because it is. The CX-70 is a two-row iteration of the CX-90 including both its available turbo-6 and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Slim on details and long on marketing speak, Mazda didn't divulged many details about the CX-70. The two-row crossover will go on sale this spring after production begins in Japan with pricing and trim details to be released in the coming weeks.

The CX-70 will feature both the CX-90's powertrain options, though it's unclear if power output will carry over. In the CX-90 the standard turbo-6 powertrain is rated at either 280 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque or 340 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. A plug-in hybrid powertrain option pairs a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder and electric motor for a combined 323 hp and 363 lb-ft of torque. Turbo models are rated to tow up to 5,000 pounds while plug-in hybrids can only tow up to 3,500 pounds.

2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV

From the B-pillars forward the CX-70 seems to be the same as the CX-90. It's unclear if the rear seats will feature more legroom or how much cargo space will exist behind the second-row seat in the CX-70. The second-row seats can split-fold 60:40.

The CX-70 looks like the CX-90 with a bit less elegance. The short overhangs and long dash-to-axle ratio carry over, but the shorter proportions lead to a less wagon-like profile. Large 21-inch wheels fill the wells, though it's unclear if these are standard or optional.

2025 Mazda CX-70

Mazda said the CX-70 debuts a handful of new features for the brand including remote-folding rear seats. The cargo area has been reshaped, and gains storage compartments under the floor, along with hooks for bags.

Inside, the CX-90's dashboard, including a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and 10.3-inch infotainment screen, carry over to the CX-70. Mazda's baked in Amazon Alexa for voice commands, which is a new feature not currently in the CX-90.